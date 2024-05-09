Bill to tackle puppy farming approved at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bill to tackle puppy farming approved at Holyrood

By Press Association
Christine Grahame’s Bill was debated at Holyrood and then approved at a vote (Lesley Martin/PA)
An MSP’s Bill which aims to tackle unlicensed puppy farming has passed its first vote at Holyrood.

Christine Grahame’s Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill is designed to improve animal welfare by changing the process of obtaining and owning a dog.

It would create a code of practice for those buying, selling and giving away puppies and dogs which encourages a more responsible, informed approach.

On Thursday, MSPs unanimously backed the general principles of Ms Grahame’s Bill during its stage one vote.

In the debate preceding the vote, Ms Grahame told the chamber she has been working on the issue for around seven years.

She said the illegal and unethical trade of puppies persists, as demand for dogs has grown in the wake of the pandemic.

Dogs
Christine Grahame described the illegal trade in dogs and puppies as a ‘conveyor belt of misery’ (PA)

Describing the puppy farming industry, Ms Grahame said: “Purchasers unaware of the reality behind the cute online images pay thousands, and the conveyor belt of misery continues…

“Despite worthy endeavours by the Government and animal welfare agencies, illegal breeding, casual purchase – heart over head – continues.”

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie outlined the Scottish Government’s support for the general principles of the Bill.

Mr Fairlie, a former farmer, said he has owned and worked with dogs for the majority of his life.

He said: “As a dog person I’m fully aware of the important role they play in our individual lives, in our communities and their contribution to society – and just how important it is that we continue to take their welfare and lifelong wellbeing seriously.”

He also said a summit on responsible dog ownership will take place in June.