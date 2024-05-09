Bill to tackle puppy farming approved at Holyrood

An MSP’s Bill which aims to tackle unlicensed puppy farming has passed its first vote at Holyrood.

Christine Grahame’s Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill is designed to improve animal welfare by changing the process of obtaining and owning a dog.

It would create a code of practice for those buying, selling and giving away puppies and dogs which encourages a more responsible, informed approach.

On Thursday, MSPs unanimously backed the general principles of Ms Grahame’s Bill during its stage one vote.

In the debate preceding the vote, Ms Grahame told the chamber she has been working on the issue for around seven years.

She said the illegal and unethical trade of puppies persists, as demand for dogs has grown in the wake of the pandemic.

Christine Grahame described the illegal trade in dogs and puppies as a ‘conveyor belt of misery’ (PA)

Describing the puppy farming industry, Ms Grahame said: “Purchasers unaware of the reality behind the cute online images pay thousands, and the conveyor belt of misery continues…

“Despite worthy endeavours by the Government and animal welfare agencies, illegal breeding, casual purchase – heart over head – continues.”

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie outlined the Scottish Government’s support for the general principles of the Bill.

Mr Fairlie, a former farmer, said he has owned and worked with dogs for the majority of his life.

He said: “As a dog person I’m fully aware of the important role they play in our individual lives, in our communities and their contribution to society – and just how important it is that we continue to take their welfare and lifelong wellbeing seriously.”

He also said a summit on responsible dog ownership will take place in June.