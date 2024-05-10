Student returns to American football team as coach after spinal cord injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Student returns to American football team as coach after spinal cord injury

By Press Association
Archie Wills-Johnson (University of Bristol/PA)
Archie Wills-Johnson (University of Bristol/PA)

A student who was forced to stop playing American football after suffering a spinal cord injury on the field has returned to his team as a coach.

Archie Wills-Johnson, who studies at the University of Bristol, had a section of the cartilage in his neck removed and replaced with titanium following the serious injury in December 2022.

He had taken up American football when he became a biology student in 2021 and was playing a match against Southampton as a linebacker for his team the Bristol Barracuda at the time.

During the match, Mr Wills-Johnson felt a “big electric shock” down his right arm, which turned out to be a herniated disc.

The student, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, previously played up to 20 hours of contact sport a week but was left recovering from the operation, experiencing chronic pain.

He worked with NHS physios, as well as support services at the University of Bristol, and has now returned to the Bristol Barracuda as a coach.

“I still have symptoms now and doctors aren’t sure if I’ll ever fully heal,” said Mr Wills-Johnson.

“I’m still not sure what caused it. I had some low level nerve pain in my shoulder before the electric shock feeling so it was probably wear and tear followed by a sudden hit, but it’s hard to pinpoint it exactly.”

His role at the club now involves helping members of the 60-strong squad with techniques, as well as video analysis and behind-the-scenes management.

Mr Wills-Johnson has been elected vice-president of Bristol Barracuda and recently won an award from the University of Bristol for his resilience.

Celeste Waller-Carr, award manager for Bristol Plus Awards, said: “We were really inspired by Archie and his determination to keep giving back to the club he loves.”