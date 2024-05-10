‘Deeper understanding’ of AI risks is needed before new laws – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deeper understanding’ of AI risks is needed before new laws – minister

By Press Association
The UK is co-hosting the forthcoming AI Seoul Summit (PA)
The UK is co-hosting the forthcoming AI Seoul Summit (PA)

The Government has said it wants a “deeper understanding of the specific risks” of artificial intelligence (AI) before proposing any new laws to regulate the sector.

Technology minister Viscount Camrose said there is a “real advantage to waiting for the right moment” rather than moving quicker and risking “legislating too narrowly”.

His remarks came as peers pressed for the Government to support the Artificial Intelligence (Regulation) Bill.

A new body, known as the AI Authority, would be established under the Bill tabled by Conservative peer Lord Holmes of Richmond.

The Bill would require the authority to push forward AI regulation in the UK and assess and monitor potential risks to the economy.

Security, fairness, accountability and transparency are among the principles that the AI Authority must take into consideration, according to the Bill.

The Government believes a non-statutory approach provides “critical adaptability” but has pledged to keep it under review.

Lord Holmes said: “It’s clear when it comes to artificial intelligence it’s time to legislate, it’s time to lead and we know what we need to do, we know what we need to know to legislate.

“We know the impact AI is already having on our creatives, on our IP (intellectual property), on our copyright across all of that important part of our economy.”

Viscount Camrose said the Government has continued to make progress on its regulatory approach to AI, including moves to provide “continuous examination” of the risks.

He said: “On legislation specifically, the Government is not ruling out new law in future but we believe our non-statutory approach is still the right approach for now while we continue to build the understanding needed to inform any future legislation based on a more comprehensive assessment of the benefits and risks of this fast-evolving technology.

“While the Government does not support the Bill, I hope noble Lords will continue to contribute their valuable expertise in this area as our regulatory approach evolves.”

Ulster Unionist Party peer Lord Empey said he feared the Government was “losing momentum” on the issue rather than maintaining its push to be a world leader.

He said: “It does seem to me – with the minister’s statement – that we have slipped back now, the European Union has set out its stall and, if we’re not going to have the legislative framework, then I think we need to know that.

“And I just hope the Government will reflect that the position the Prime Minister adopted at the beginning of this process, I thought, was innovative, positive and good for the United Kingdom as a whole, but I fear that the loss of momentum in fact means we will be slipping back down at a very rapid rate.”

Viscount Camrose said he did not accept the characterisation of a loss of momentum and pointed to the UK co-hosting the forthcoming AI Seoul Summit.

He said: “I think moving very, very quickly to legislation – it’s always been the Government’s position that it’s better to have a deeper understanding of the specific risks of AI across each sector and across all sectors before legislating too narrowly, and that there’s a real advantage to waiting for the right moment to have judicious legislation that addresses specific risks rather than blanket legislation that goes to all of them.”

The Bill received a third reading in the Lords and will now seek to secure time in the House of Commons to be considered further.