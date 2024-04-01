External Affairs Secretary to take part in Tartan Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

External Affairs Secretary to take part in Tartan Day parade

By Press Association
The Tartan Day parade takes place in New York (Stuart Conway/PA)
The Tartan Day parade takes place in New York (Stuart Conway/PA)

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary will meet investors as he heads to the US for Tartan Week.

Angus Robertson will visit Washington DC and New York City, meeting technology firms and the World Bank and taking part in the annual Tartan Day parade.

Actor Dougray Scott is leading the parade along 6th Avenue in New York City on April 6 as Grand Marshal.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont will also take part in the parade, accompanied with performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – two pipers, four dancers and a fiddle player.

The Tartan Week celebration of Scottish arts and culture emerged after the US Senate official declared April 6 Tartan Day in 1998, to honour the contributions that American Scots have made to the US.

New York city Tartan Parade
Previous Grand Marshals of the parade include Sir Billy Connolly (Benjamin Chateauvert/PA)

Among other engagements, Mr Robertson will also meet technology firms which invest or are planning to invest in Scotland, and meet World Bank representatives to discuss Scotland’s funding for inclusive education projects in partner countries in Africa.

Mr Robertson said: “Tartan Week is an opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s historic ties with North America, which flourish to this day through cultural exchange, trade, investment and tourism.

“The US is Scotland’s most important international trading partner, as our largest export destination and source of inward investment, and our third biggest market for non-EU international students, with over 6,300 US students choosing to study here in 2021/22.

“I want to encourage greater connections, and greater trade and investment between our countries, which is why I’m meeting a range of existing and potential investors during my time in the US.

“As a showcase of Scottish culture and heritage in the US, Tartan Week is also a major opportunity for our culture and creative sectors to reach new audiences and markets, in line with our recently published international culture strategy, and our Scottish Connections Framework, which aims to strengthen Scotland’s links with our diaspora throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lamont will hold a UK Government reception at Diageo’s New York HQ in the World Trade Centre to celebrate Scotland’s produce and culture.

Attendees will hear from representatives of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Edinburgh Fringe Festival and be able to raise a dram of Diageo’s famous Johnnie Walker whisky.

Mr Lamont said: “Last year I saw Tartan Week for the first time, and was blown away by the passion of those who celebrate the links between Scotland and the US.

“I want us to strengthen our links even more by promoting our most important exports – whisky, energy and financial services – and our rich culture.

“I look forward to marching down Sixth Avenue with partners from The Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo, Diageo and the British Consulate – who all do so much to represent the UK and Scotland across the world.”

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Performers from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are taking part in the Tartan Day parade (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jason Barrett, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo chief executive, said he was delighted to have been invited, adding: “We have bold ambitions to share our unique and stirring performances with the world and it’s a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the Tattoo’s musicians and dancers.”

Mr Lamont will also take part in a discussion on attracting US investment into the Scottish energy sector and a reception for Scottish financial technology company leaders from New York’s financial services sector.