FA set to vote against UEFA rule change allowing Aleksander Ceferin extra term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

FA set to vote against UEFA rule change allowing Aleksander Ceferin extra term

By Press Association
The Football Association will vote against a rule change which would enable Aleksander Ceferin, pictured, to serve a further term as UEFA president (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Football Association will vote against a rule change which would enable Aleksander Ceferin, pictured, to serve a further term as UEFA president (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Football Association intends to vote against a rule change which would allow UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to serve a further term in 2027, the PA news agency understands.

National associations, including the English FA, will be asked to amend a raft of UEFA statutes at Thursday’s Congress in Paris.

Within that bundle of rule changes is a move to amend Article 69 which would mean the first partial term Ceferin served from September 2016 would not be counted within the three-term limit, and would therefore allow him to serve a further full term from 2027 to 2031.

Zvonimir Boban quit UEFA last month over the proposal on term limits
Zvonimir Boban quit UEFA last month over the proposal on term limits (Mike Egerton/PA)

The proposal has already led to the resignation of UEFA’s technical director Zvonimir Boban, who had previously been a strong ally of Ceferin.

The FA is understood to have pushed for the statute amendments to be unbundled because it wholeheartedly supports most of the other changes proposed – such as increasing the minimum number of female representatives on the ruling UEFA executive committee from one to two.

However, it does have concerns over the change to the term limits. FA sources insist this is a governance position, rather than a vote against Ceferin.

It is not yet known whether any of the FA representatives in Paris, who include chair Debbie Hewitt and chief executive Mark Bullingham, will speak out against the amendments during the Congress.

Boban described the term limit proposal as “disastrous” in an open resignation letter published last month.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt will be in Paris
FA chair Debbie Hewitt will be in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA)

“If I were to accept such a difficult and wrong decision and turn my head, I would be going against the principles and general values in which I deeply believe,” the former Croatia and AC Milan playmaker said.

Ceferin was re-elected unopposed for a four-year term at last year’s UEFA Congress in Lisbon.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, UEFA’s executive committee gave its approval to how the money from its new-look men’s club competitions will be split in the 2024-27 cycle.

The split had first been disclosed in September last year after the agreement of a Memorandum of Understanding between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA).

Of the projected 4.4billion euros (£3.75bn) it expects to earn in each year of the cycle, 3.317bn euros will be reserved for clubs that participate in the new league stages of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The revenue split for UEFA's competitions between 2024 and 2027, including the Champions League, have been announced
The revenue split for UEFA’s competitions between 2024 and 2027, including the Champions League, have been announced (Nick Potts/PA)

The percentage split between the competitions stays the same as the current cycle, with Champions League clubs receiving 74.38 per cent – projected to be 2.467bn euros.

Manchester City revealed in their most recent accounts that they had earned £113.85m from their run to the Champions League final last season. Senior UEFA sources indicated the winning team in the 2024-25 season could expect to earn slightly more because of the revenue increase – around £140m.

Seven per cent of the overall projected revenue will go to non-participating clubs – equivalent to 308m euros. A further three per cent will be divided among clubs who compete in the qualifying rounds.