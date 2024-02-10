Stockport continue to set League Two pace after comfortable win at Grimsby

Stockport sent out another message to their Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals with a routine 3-1 victory over Grimsby.

First-half goals from Antoni Sarcevic, Isaac Olaofe and Lewis Cass – on his Stockport debut – did the damage to keep the leaders four points clear at the top.

Grimsby winger Abo Eisa replied with a consolation.

Sarcevic opened the scoring for Stockport in the eighth minute when he latched on to a loose pass from Harvey Cartwright before keeping his cool and slotting past the onrushing Grimsby goalkeeper.

It was 2-0 six minutes later when Olaofe finished a sweeping breakaway move which also involved Nick Powell and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Cass nodded a third into the Grimsby net in the 28th minute when the on-loan defender was picked out by a Sarcevic cross.

Eisa offered Grimsby hope shortly after the restart when he netted from point-blank range from Charles Vernam’s initial strike but, while they pushed and probed for the remainder, struggling Grimsby were unable to make any further inroads.