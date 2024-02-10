Neil Warnock to work on Aberdeen issues despite Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock admits there is plenty of work to do despite watching his side ease into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Bojan Miovski’s clinical first-half double was the difference between the sides but, with captain Graeme Shinnie rested after the interval and a number of changes made on the hour mark, the second-half performance was sluggish.

Warnock said: “In the cup games, if you can get a clean sheet and get through, that’s all that matters. I’ve never really had a comfortable cup game whether the underdog or favourite.

“There was a lot of things I was frustrated at but it’s answered a few questions, and I’ve been able to give a few of the lads an opportunity. It’s all part of the process.

“I told Bojan that if he scored a couple of goals in the first half he could come off at half-time, or have a bit longer to get his hat-trick, and he wanted to play a bit longer.

“There were a lot of things I wasn’t happy with today, but I don’t want to be too impatient in a cup game. Some of the things they did today, if they did against Motherwell I would be losing my voice, but I’ll calm down a little bit and address it on the training ground.”

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn was proud of his side’s efforts despite the defeat.

He said: “I thought in the first half we gave away a couple of cheap goals from our point of view.

“Obviously Miovski takes them well, but Smart Osadolor has a great opportunity at 1-0, and to be fair it’s great defending.

“I thought we looked a threat in the first half, and caused them a few issues. When the game got to 2-0 it could have got away from us, but the boys showed fantastic character and real bravery at times.

“To a man the boys were outstanding and I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”