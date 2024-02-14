Stoke earn first home win since October with victory over fellow strugglers QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stoke earn first home win since October with victory over fellow strugglers QPR

By Press Association
Wouter Burger celebrates the winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Wouter Burger celebrates the winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Stoke secured a first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers QPR 1-0.

A Wouter Burger strike on the cusp of half time was enough to end a run of four straight defeats in the Championship.

The visiting Hoops, who could have moved out of the relegation zone with a victory, failed to extend their four-match unbeaten run.

It could be an important first home win for Potters’ boss Steven Schumacher, with his new side moving six points clear of the dreaded dotted line.

Following two wins and two draws, a resurgent QPR started promisingly and nearly opened the scoring inside three minutes.

The visitors carefully crafted a pocket of space and found Paul Smyth, but the winger’s venomous strike was pawed away by Daniel Iversen.

Stoke heeded their opponents’ early warning sign and gradually grew into the fixture, with new forward Niall Ennis trying to instigate a response.

The hosts had only scored two goals in their last eight home league games – with only one from open play – and their wastefulness in front of goal was on show again.

Lewis Baker’s outswinging corner was headed goalwards by Michael Rose, but the defender’s effort was tipped over by Asmir Begovic.

And the former Potters’ stopper – who made 173 appearances in six years at the club – was in inspired form against his old employers.

Fierce strikes from Burger and Ennis before the break had the same outcome, with Begovic twice coming to QPR’s rescue.

However, there was nothing the ex-Bosnian international could do just on the stroke of half time as Stoke took the lead with a goal that had been coming.

A Baker corner again wreaked havoc with Luke McNally’s flick-on finding the onrushing Burger, who converted a simple tap-in.

It was a second league goal of the season for the Dutch youngster, whose only other second tier strike also came against the Rs in the reverse fixture in November.

The home side’s momentum was not swayed by the interval, with the Potters continuing to dictate the fixture.

And they should have doubled their lead following a moment of pinball, but valiant QPR defending and another Begovic stop ensured the game remained within reach.

Substitute Lyndon Gooch also came close to providing a Stoke second, yet his rifled strike whistled beyond the post.

A late Hoops onslaught ensued with the influential Ilias Chair trying to unlock a resolute home defence.

Ultimately, the hosts’ slender lead was preserved as they avoided suffering a fifth successive league defeat for the first time since January 2005.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes’ outfit remain entrenched in the relegation zone, four points from safety with 14 games still to play.