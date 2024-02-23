Football rumours: Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future in balance until end of season

What the papers say

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding on the future of manager Erik ten Hag, reports the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Liverpool knocked back an approach from Chelsea for forward Darwin Nunez last summer, says The Times.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

According to the Independent, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is a leading contender to replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if they miss the chance to secure Xabi Alonso .

Social media round-up

🔴🇫🇷 Bayern’s new manager will also be involved in decision over Mathys Tel’s future. Tel wants to stay at Bayern, he loves the club but needs more guarantees on game time. His departure would have been likely if Tuchel had remained at Bayern. pic.twitter.com/kQgzIgym3b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2024

Chelsea told to consider letting UEFA ban them from Europe next seasonhttps://t.co/hxvltnknd4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2024

Players to watch

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham do not expect the midfielder to stay at the club this summer, with several Serie A sides interested in the 28-year-old, writes Football Insider.

Could Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg be on the move this summer? (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Amadou Onana: Arsenal are eager to sign the Everton midfielder this summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Oscar Bobb: Manchester City are close to locking the Norway striker into a new long-term contract, says the Daily Mail.