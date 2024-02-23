In-form Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund facing up to three weeks out with injury

Manchester United have received a blow with in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund expected to be out for between two and three weeks with a muscle injury.

That means the 21-year-old will sit out Saturday’s Premier League match against Fulham and could to miss a number of other games as well, including Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Nottingham Forest and the Manchester derby on March 3.

Hojlund has been in a rich vein of scoring form, netting eight goals in his last eight appearances for United. His brace against Luton last Sunday also made him the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

A United statement read: “Rasmus Hojlund has suffered a muscle injury which is expected to rule him out for two to three weeks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rasmus.”

Boss Erik Ten Hag, speaking in a press conference, said: “It’s a small injury, three weeks. That is the risk, playing with high intensity and in training. It’s not a big injury but he has to wait.”

The Denmark international’s absence will leave Ten Hag short of options in attack with Anthony Martial already unavailable, and is a second significant setback this week following news that Luke Shaw will miss several months with a leg problem.

The loss of Hojlund could see Marcus Rashford asked to play in a central role.

United’s injury list has grown considerably of late, with Hojlund and Shaw joining Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win at Luton was only the second match this season in which Ten Hag had named an unchanged side.