Football rumours: Manchester United in the hunt for Ross Barkley

What the papers say

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley, 30, is a surprise target for Manchester United, reports The Sun. The former Everton player previously had a spell at Nice, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe is owner.

Ratcliffe wants United to draw up a new pay structure. According to the Daily Mirror, the new investor wants salaries to be more dependent on success.

Ross Barkley, left, has caught the eye this term (PA)

Arsenal are targeting teenage striker Kenan Yildiz, although Juventus have set an asking price of £51million, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Italian side since joining from Bayern Munich.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, could be a target for Manchester City. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brazilian is a possible replacement for Bernardo Silva, 29, if he leaves the club.

Social media round-up

🔴 Manchester United are prepared to continue talks with Newcastle in the next days to agree on compensation for Dan Ashworth. Man United want Ashworth to be part of their project as soon as possible, INEOS will try again. pic.twitter.com/JT6yEh15yS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2024

Liverpool 'draw up two-man shortlist' including 'one of Europe's brightest coaches' if they fail to hire Xabi Alonso https://t.co/xxPteIfZw1 https://t.co/xxPteIfZw1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 25, 2024

Players to watch

Jack Harrison, left, is on loan at Everton from Leeds (PA)

Jack Harrison: The winger, 27, wants to stay at Everton when his loan move from Leeds ends in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Evan Ferguson: Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker, reports Football Insider.