Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United in the hunt for Ross Barkley

By Press Association
Ross Barkley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ross Barkley (Peter Byrne/PA)

What the papers say

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley, 30, is a surprise target for Manchester United, reports The Sun. The former Everton player previously had a spell at Nice, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe is owner.

Ratcliffe wants United to draw up a new pay structure. According to the Daily Mirror, the new investor wants salaries to be more dependent on success.

Luton Town v Manchester United – Premier League – Kenilworth Road
Ross Barkley, left, has caught the eye this term (PA)

Arsenal are targeting teenage striker Kenan Yildiz, although Juventus have set an asking price of £51million, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Italian side since joining from Bayern Munich.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, could be a target for Manchester City. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brazilian is a possible replacement for Bernardo Silva, 29, if he leaves the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jack Harrison, left, is on loan at Everton from Leeds (PA)

Jack Harrison: The winger, 27, wants to stay at Everton when his loan move from Leeds ends in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Evan Ferguson: Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker, reports Football Insider.