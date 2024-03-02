Corey Whitely double gives Bromley win over Halifax

Corey Whitely struck twice as promotion-chasing Bromley returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success over Halifax in the Vanarama National League.
Forward Whitely thumped home from range to give the second-placed hosts a 39th-minute lead at Hayes Lane, before blasting into the top corner to double his tally within a minute of the restart.
Halifax were unable to find a way back into the game as their four-match winning run came to an end, with Bromley registering only a second victory in nine outings following a 4-3 triumph over leaders Chesterfield a fortnight ago.
Both sides finished the contest with 10 men after Bromley defender Besart Topalloj and Halifax forward Adan George were dismissed in the fifth minute of added time.
