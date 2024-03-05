David Artell talks up Grimsby’s fighting spirit after away point

David Artell believes Grimsby proved they are a tough team to beat in their 0-0 draw against play-off-chasing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Artell’s side had the better of a closely-fought first half, with Donovan Wilson rattling Wimbledon’s crossbar.

Both sides struggled to carve out a clear-cut chance during a cagey second half, and Grimsby held on to secure back-to-back clean sheets in League Two.

The result moved the Mariners seven points clear of the relegation zone, while the Dons are now three points off the play-off places.

“We know we are hard to beat, it was a hard-fought point,” he said.

“In the second half Wimbledon asked questions of us but that is back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in, I don’t even know how long.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, we hit the bar, we had a great penalty shout turned down, Harvey Rodgers has had a great chance from a free-kick and we looked the better team. It was a really good point in the end.

“I thought the referee missed a couple of big decisions if I am being honest but that is the way it goes when you are away from home, that is what can happen.

“We should have scored while we were on top, that’s the next stage, we made it hard for ourselves in certain respects in the last 15 minutes.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was happy with a point in the wake of Saturday’s memorable 1-0 win over MK Dons.

“I think it took a lot out of all of us, it was a monumental occasion and to have to go again three days later, that is difficult,” he added.

“To put the effort in that they did on the back of a huge effort on the weekend and get four points from two games in three days, it is not bad.

“I think on the balance of the game the result was about fair, it was close but it is another point on the board.

“We wanted to win and the plan was to get the three but you can also lose these games and our opponents are fighting for their lives so credit to them for making our lives difficult.

“I don’t think we were at our best and when you are not at your best it is important you don’t lose.

“It is going to be a real fight, you have seen today there are no easy games, the team that we beat here on Saturday has gone and won at the league leaders.

“This is League Two for you, they were never going to come here and roll over, they were always going to put up a fight.”