Kieran McKenna thrilled with Ipswich’s come-from-behind win over Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna thrilled with Ipswich’s come-from-behind win over Bristol City

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich came from behind to win (John Walton/PA)
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich came from behind to win (John Walton/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was thrilled with his side’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Bristol City which kept the Tractor Boys in second place in the Championship.

He said it was a “difficult game” against a “well-organised” team, with the second half opening up with the substitutes making a massive difference.

Meanwhile, Bristol City’s head coach Liam Manning was disappointed not to come away with a point, saying that the goals they conceded were “soft” and when you “switch off you get punished”.

An 89th-minute goal from Leif Davis ensured Ipswich retained second place and kept pace with league leaders Leicester.

All five goals came in a frantic second half, with the Robins taking the lead through Anis Mehmeti only for substitute Ali Al-Hamadi to equalise.

Tommy Conway put City back in front but Conor Chaplin drew the teams level with a header from a free-kick before Davis sealed the three points for Town with his first goal of the season.

Al-Hamadi had a penalty saved by City’s goalkeeper Max O’Leary but he was unable to stop Ipswich posting their sixth victory on the trot.

McKenna said: “It was a brilliant way to win a football match. A night and an end to a match and an atmosphere we have to enjoy and some quality that was shown in the second half that we have to be very, very proud of.

“Another really good night for the football club.

“It was a difficult game, we knew that it was going to be.

“They (City) are very good at blocking off areas you want to get to, they are athletic, disciplined and well-organised and they are a hard team to play against and they carry a threat on the counter and they showed that tonight and against other teams in the division and shown that against a couple of Premier League teams in the FA Cup.

“It was a difficult game.”

Manning said his immediate reaction was that his side had to “come away with something”.

He said: “I thought the game plan worked in terms of frustrating them and controlling space where we wanted for 90 per cent of the game.

“We did a terrific job to go ahead and then what you get is key bits of momentum in the game, we had a couple of half-chances. If you go two (in front) it changes the emotional state of the lads and obviously they make the four changes and it shifts back and that cost us in the end.

“We get emotional and we get caught up in the game a little bit and we end up switching off and not doing what we need to do and when you’re playing against a strong side like them with their attacking threats you switch off and you get punished.”

He added that there were so many positives for him from the game but to “come away with nothing is a frustrating thing”.