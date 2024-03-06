Football rumours: Crystal Palace looking to sell Marc Guehi in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Crystal Palace looking to sell Marc Guehi in the summer

By Press Association
Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (Adam Davy/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports signs are increasing that Crystal Palace are looking to sell defender Marc Guehi in the summer. The paper says club bosses have begun to draw up a list of centre-back targets to pursue in the next transfer window. Summer will be Palace’s last chance to sell the in-demand 23-year-old for a significant fee, as he enters the final two years of his Palace contract.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old is set to be out-of-contract in the summer.

Southampton v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – St.Mary’s Stadium
Hull are keen to make Fabio Carvalho’s loan from Liverpool a permanent deal (Adam Davy/PA)

i sport says Championship side Hull intend to pursue a permanent deal for on-loan Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho. However, the club would only make the move if they win promotion to the Premier League.

And The Independent reports Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is Barcelona’s top target to succeed outgoing boss Xavi at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bayern Munich v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (Adam Davy/PA)

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester City lead Liverpool in the chase for the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to the website Caught Offside.

Joshua Zirkzee: Italian outlet Tuttosport says Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch the Bologna striker.