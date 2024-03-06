Marti Cifuentes not blaming referee despite QPR playing against ‘two keepers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marti Cifuentes not blaming referee despite QPR playing against ‘two keepers’

By Press Association
Marti Cifuentes’ side moved one point clear of the bottom three (John Walton/PA)
QPR boss Marti Cifuentes refused to point the finger at the match officials after a controversial 2-2 draw at home to West Brom.

Trailing 2-1 early in the second half, relegation-threatened Rangers missed a penalty and should have been awarded another.

Michael Frey’s spot-kick was saved by Alex Palmer shortly before Sam Field’s header appeared to have been superbly tipped over by the goalkeeper or cleared off the line by defender Cedric Kipre.

However, replays showed that Kipre used his hand – an offence which would almost certainly have resulted in a red card as well as a penalty had it been spotted.

Justice was done when Field, who also scored the first goal, headed in a late equaliser against his former club to earn a point.

“I’ve been told that West Brom played with two keepers for a while,” Cifuentes quipped.

“I’m not here to complain. I’m here to make sure my team is better, so if we need to play against two keepers then we need to practice playing against two keepers.

“Football is a game with mistakes and unfortunately refs can make mistakes as well. They have a very difficult job – the second most difficult job, after being a manager.

“On the pitch I thought their keeper made an amazing save – I mean the real keeper. That shows you how difficult the referee’s job is. I was shown it (on video) afterwards.”

The draw moved Rangers up a place, to 19th in the Championship, and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals,” Cifuentes said.

“We need to be brave and have belief in ourselves. When we are brave then we play better.

“I’m sure that we are going to pick up points between now and the end of the season. I see progress.”

Play-off hopefuls West Brom extended their cushion over seventh-placed Norwich to five points.

Boss Carlos Corberan said: “I’m pleased with a point, because for me a point was the maximum result we could have achieved today. The value of the point is very high.

“Of course you don’t want to (have to) defend as much as we were defending in the second half. We want to attack more and not concede that number of chances.

“For me, analysing this game, the best way to defend was to attack. In the first half we attacked enough but in the second half when we lost the ball we were close to losing the game.

“We were defending a lot. They had a lot of set-pieces and we weren’t active enough to stop them. They had more clear chances than the (second) goal.

“We lost the ball more times than we should have and gave them the option to attack us. We defended a lot and it was not enough to stop them.”