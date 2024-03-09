Baroness Sue Campbell sees ‘progress’ in bid to make women’s game more diverse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baroness Sue Campbell sees ‘progress’ in bid to make women’s game more diverse

By Press Association
Baroness Sue Campbell is set to retire from her role as the Football Association’s director of women’s football this year (John Walton/PA)
Baroness Sue Campbell says diversity in English women’s football is an area in which she hopes “we’re building”.

England’s squad for their victorious Euros campaign in 2022 featuring only three players of black or mixed heritage – a figure that dropped to two for the 2023 World Cup – was something highlighted in former Lioness Karen Carney’s women’s football review published last summer.

Describing it as a “glaring reflection” of a wider issue, Carney’s review said the Football Association “should urgently address the lack of diversity across the women’s game – in both on and off pitch roles.”

England with the Euro 2022 trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Campbell, who is this year set to retire from her role as the FA’s director of women’s football, has referenced the boost there has been in access to football for girls in schools and changes to the talent pathway as she stressed that while there is “a lot more work to do”, there has been “some progress” made.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s something we take extremely seriously.

“The fact we’ve got equal access in school will give us far more young people from diverse backgrounds – whether that’s socio-economic deprivation, ethnicity, we’re beginning to get a level playing field of girls coming into our sport.

“The next thing that’s going to help them become visible on the big stages of women’s sport is that talent pathway.

“When we redesigned it, we put a lot more emphasis at the bottom end – so we’ve created a programme Discover My Talent, which is working with the Premier League and EFL Trusts, reaching into communities we would never reach.

Former England midfielder Karen Carney (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
“We’ve had over 3,000 referrals of young people that we would probably have never found.

“If Discover My Talent is the entry point for diversity, the next bit is the Emerging Talent Centres. We’ve now got 73 of them, which makes them more local, and we’ve got a fund so if a youngster is finding it difficult to get somewhere, we can now fund their transport to and from ETCs.

“And we’ve seen about 25 per cent increase in social deprivation youngsters getting into the ETCs, and 10 per cent increase in under-represented groups.

“We’re making progress. Are we satisfied and are we there? No, not at all. But we are making progress in the player world. And we’re working very hard in the coach world to identify potential coaches.

“At the bottom end of our England teams, our 15s, 16s, we’re starting to see a much more diverse representation, much more representative of the communities we live in.

“So I’m hoping we’re building. I think there’s a lot more work to do, but we are addressing it.

“It isn’t something you can click your fingers and do. Sarina (Wiegman, the England manager) can only pick the best people in front of her. If we’re not getting more people through that pathway, (it’s) impossible for her. I think we’ve made some progress, definitely.”

The FA announced last September that Campbell, who has been with the organisation since 2016, would be retiring from her role in 2024 once her successor had been appointed and joined.

The 75-year-old this week said a conclusion to the process of bringing in a new director of women’s football was “fairly close”.