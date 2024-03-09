Paddy Madden’s added-time goal ends Stockport’s wait for a win

Paddy Madden’s stoppage-time winner gave Stockport a dramatic 1-0 win at home to Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

The striker had wasted a second-half penalty but slammed home a loose ball to end Newport’s brave resistance and get the Hatters their first win in five games.

Stockport dominated and mounted periods of pressure on the visitors’ goal but struggled to find a way through.

Nick Townsend saved Madden’s improvised stab at goal, and shortly after raced out to stop Antoni Sarcevic after Kyle Wootton’s neat backheel put him in.

Stockport’s chances came and went. Nick Powell’s header was deflected just wide and Fraser Horsfall nodded the resulting corner over.

Newport mustered precious little going forward in the first half, other than Bryn Morris’ weak effort from distance.

Stockport went close a minute before the break, but Madden headed Miles Hippolyte’s cross wide.

Townsend came to Newport’s rescue again soon after the restart, saving from Madden after Wootton played him in.

He got a helping hand from Powell minutes later, who could not avoid blocking Madden’s goalbound shot. Townsend pushed Callum Camps’ shot wide and Kyle Jameson helped out with a vital block when Camps looked certain to score moments later.

Townsend’s best save came 17 minutes from time, after substitute Isaac Olaofe was felled in the box. The goalkeeper hurled himself left to get a firm hand to Madden’s spot-kick.

And though he thwarted Odin Bailey and tipped over a sliced clearance from defender Declan Drysdale in the dying moments, he was helpless when Madden made the most of one final chance in the box.