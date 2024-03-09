Paddy Madden’s added-time goal ends Stockport’s wait for a win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy Madden’s added-time goal ends Stockport’s wait for a win

By Press Association
Stockport County�s Paddy Madden celebrates scoring against Newport County during the Sky Bet League Two match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Saturday March 9, 2024.
Stockport County�s Paddy Madden celebrates scoring against Newport County during the Sky Bet League Two match at Edgeley Park, Stockport. Picture date: Saturday March 9, 2024.

Paddy Madden’s stoppage-time winner gave Stockport a dramatic 1-0 win at home to Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

The striker had wasted a second-half penalty but slammed home a loose ball to end Newport’s brave resistance and get the Hatters their first win in five games.

Stockport dominated and mounted periods of pressure on the visitors’ goal but struggled to find a way through.

Nick Townsend saved Madden’s improvised stab at goal, and shortly after raced out to stop Antoni Sarcevic after Kyle Wootton’s neat backheel put him in.

Stockport’s chances came and went. Nick Powell’s header was deflected just wide and Fraser Horsfall nodded the resulting corner over.

Newport mustered precious little going forward in the first half, other than Bryn Morris’ weak effort from distance.

Stockport went close a minute before the break, but Madden headed Miles Hippolyte’s cross wide.

Townsend came to Newport’s rescue again soon after the restart, saving from Madden after Wootton played him in.

He got a helping hand from Powell minutes later, who could not avoid blocking Madden’s goalbound shot. Townsend pushed Callum Camps’ shot wide and Kyle Jameson helped out with a vital block when Camps looked certain to score moments later.

Townsend’s best save came 17 minutes from time, after substitute Isaac Olaofe was felled in the box. The goalkeeper hurled himself left to get a firm hand to Madden’s spot-kick.

And though he thwarted Odin Bailey and tipped over a sliced clearance from defender Declan Drysdale in the dying moments, he was helpless when Madden made the most of one final chance in the box.