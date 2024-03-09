Ricky Korboa improves Woking’s survival hopes with late winner at Altrincham

Ricky Korboa’s stoppage-time strike handed lowly Woking a priceless 1-0 victory at Altrincham to boost their National League survival hopes with a third successive win.

Goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen produced a superb 15th-minute save to keep out midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke’s free-kick as it headed towards the top corner, with the home side enjoying the better of the first half.

However, they were unable to trouble Jaaskelainen often enough to make it count with striker Alex Newby failing to test him from distance in stoppage time.

The visitors enjoyed a better start to the second half with Jermaine Anderson firing over from distance, and Altrincham defender Lewis Banks managed to scramble Charley Kendall’s header away from goal after the ball had come back off the post.

Lewis Baines repeated the feat amid a goalmouth scramble as the whistle approached, but the hosts finally succumbed when substitute Kevin Berkoe picked out Korboa, who beat his man and then the keeper to snatch victory.