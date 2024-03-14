Dave Challinor says Stockport can take ‘an awful lot’ from draw at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Dave Challinor says Stockport can take 'an awful lot' from draw at Salford

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Dave Challinor wants Stockport to show more character and resilience despite a second-half fightback earning them a 2-2 draw at Salford.

Stockport trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals from Luke Garbutt and Curtis Tilt.

But cool finishes from Ibou Touray and Isaac Olaofe in the first 20 minutes of the second half earned the Hatters a point.

Challinor said: “I think everybody has character and resilience in them and you have to try and nurture that.

“It’s something we need to be better at, and you only get better at it when you’re put in the situations of adversity and you come out the other side.

“Our lads should take an awful lot from that. I wish we were in a position where we could coach that sort of thing.

“We’ll try and work on it for certain, but performances in the second half and the turnaround of results last night will certainly help.

“I’m really proud of our second-half performance. I never questioned them, but we needed to be true to us and show resilience.

“In terms of the two goals, I hate losing but it’s the manner in which you lose. We run ourselves into the ground to get a point on a really tough pitch.”

From a Salford point of view, Karl Robinson took a lot of positives out of the first-half performance.

But as Challinor gave his thoughts on the ways his side need to improve in terms of carrying on their good work, Robinson was more critical of his team.

Ammies head coach Robinson said: “I thought we were the better team in the first half.

“I thought we allowed them to be good in the first 20 minutes of the second half with our stupidity and some of the decision-making was just extraordinary and baffling in some ways.

“When the game becomes unpredictable, we’ve got to find a better way of becoming more controlled and more predictable. But we were so open and disconnected, which is not what I expect.

“When we’re compact and together, we look a half-decent team.

“We made silly individual errors, but we will learn and we will be better.”

Robinson also looked ahead to next season, when he hopes his side can emulate Stockport’s promotion bid this term.

He added: “We’ve had some very difficult games of late against some really high-quality opposition in Mansfield, MK Dons and now Stockport. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t see it.

“I hope some of these teams are in this league next year because they’ll be a better version of us.”