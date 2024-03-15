Emma Raducanu returns to GB’s Billie Jean King Cup team for France qualifier By Press Association March 15 2024, 4:12 pm March 15 2024, 4:12 pm Share Emma Raducanu returns to GB’s Billie Jean King Cup team for France qualifier Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6404284/emma-raducanu-returns-to-gbs-billie-jean-king-cup-team-for-france-qualifier/ Copy Link Emma Raducanu is in the Great Britain team (PA) Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain’s team to face France in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round next month. The 21-year-old former US Open champion will compete in the event for the first time in two years. British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson make up the quartet. 🇬🇧 The Lexus GB Billie Jean King Cup Team is IN 🇬🇧Captain @annekeothavong's picks for the @BJKCup Qualifier vs France:✅ @katiecboulter ✅ @harriet_dart ✅ @HeatherWatson92 ✅ @EmmaRaducanu pic.twitter.com/S9MbTiZIlW— LTA (@the_LTA) March 15, 2024 Captain Anne Keothavong told the LTA website: “I’m delighted to be travelling with a full-strength team off the back of some terrific results recently. “The French side will present a significant challenge as always, but we all know how representing GB inspires us and each year we are getting stronger and better as a team.” The qualifying round takes place in Le Portel, France, on April 12-13, on indoor clay. Great Britain missed out on the finals last year after losing to France in Coventry.