Manchester City move back level with WSL leaders Chelsea by thrashing Brighton

By Press Association
Khadija Shaw (right) celebrates scoring Manchester City’s third goal against Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)
Khadija Shaw (right) celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal against Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester City moved back level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea by thumping Brighton 4-1 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Lauren Hemp and Mary Fowler scored in the first half for Gareth Taylor’s second-placed side before Golden Boot front-runner Khadija Shaw, with her 16th WSL goal of the season, and Laura Coombs added efforts after the break.

Ninth-placed Brighton, still under Mikey Harris’ interim management, pulled a goal back in stoppage time via ex-City player Lee Geum-min.

It was a 10th successive league win for City as they bounced back from exits in the League Cup against Chelsea and FA Cup against Tottenham in their last two outings.

Meanwhile, victories for Manchester United and Liverpool, in fourth and fifth respectively, took them six points behind third-placed Arsenal.

Lisa Naalsund scored early on and in stoppage time as United won 2-0 at home against bottom side Bristol City, who had Jamie-Lee Napier sent off in the 82nd minute.

Liverpool recorded a third straight WSL victory as they defeated West Ham 3-1 at Prenton Park.

Former Hammer Leanne Kiernan put the hosts in front in the 41st minute and substitute Missy Bo Kearns doubled their lead with a header five minutes into the second half.

Sophie Roman Haug added a finish with 17 minutes of normal time to go, with Riko Ueki’s late reply a mere consolation for West Ham, who remain six points better off than Bristol City in 11th.