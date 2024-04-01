Oxford thrash Fleetwood to boost play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxford thrash Fleetwood to boost play-off hopes

By Press Association
Cameron Brannagan opened the scoring (David Davies/PA)
Cameron Brannagan opened the scoring (David Davies/PA)

Mark Harris scored twice as Oxford rekindled their push for a Sky Bet League One play-off place with a 4-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood for their biggest win of the season.

The U’s, who slipped out of the top six when held at Shrewsbury on Good Friday, had this game in the bag by half-time.

Cameron Brannagan fired them in front in the 14th minute with a shot that deflected off Imari Samuels.

Harris turned in Josh Murphy’s left-wing cross at full stretch to double the lead after 30 minutes.

Owen Dale knocked the ball home at the far post two minutes before the break after Jay Lynch parried Joe Bennett’s shot.

Harris bagged his second seven minutes from time with a shot that deflected in off Brendan Wiredu.

Fleetwood should have been ahead before Brannagan’s opener as Tommy Lonergan ran on to Elliott Moore’s misplaced header and chipped the keeper but saw his effort go the wrong side of the post.

Murphy, Brannagan, Ruben Rodrigues and Sam Long went close to adding more for Oxford with low shots, while Town were unfortunate when Phoenix Patterson’s 20-yard free-kick came back off the bar.