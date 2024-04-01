Oxford thrash Fleetwood to boost play-off hopes

Mark Harris scored twice as Oxford rekindled their push for a Sky Bet League One play-off place with a 4-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood for their biggest win of the season.

The U’s, who slipped out of the top six when held at Shrewsbury on Good Friday, had this game in the bag by half-time.

Cameron Brannagan fired them in front in the 14th minute with a shot that deflected off Imari Samuels.

Harris turned in Josh Murphy’s left-wing cross at full stretch to double the lead after 30 minutes.

Owen Dale knocked the ball home at the far post two minutes before the break after Jay Lynch parried Joe Bennett’s shot.

Harris bagged his second seven minutes from time with a shot that deflected in off Brendan Wiredu.

Fleetwood should have been ahead before Brannagan’s opener as Tommy Lonergan ran on to Elliott Moore’s misplaced header and chipped the keeper but saw his effort go the wrong side of the post.

Murphy, Brannagan, Ruben Rodrigues and Sam Long went close to adding more for Oxford with low shots, while Town were unfortunate when Phoenix Patterson’s 20-yard free-kick came back off the bar.