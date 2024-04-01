Chris Conn-Clarke effort enough as Altrincham boost play-off push against Oldham

Chris Conn-Clarke continued to underpin Altrincham’s National League play-off push, scoring the only goal to see off Oldham at J Davidson Stadium.

The Northern Irishman scored his third of the Easter weekend and took his season’s tally to 22 to lift the hosts to fourth in the table.

Alex Newby was instrumental in the 40th-minute winner, teeing up Conn-Clarke with precision to leave his team-mate a straightforward finish.

Regan Linney looked the likeliest finisher as the hosts pressed to put the Latics away, getting on the end of a handful of near misses, an unsuccessful penalty appeal and a deflected effort against the post, with late pressure from the visitors unable to tell.