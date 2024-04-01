Lincoln’s late play-off surge continues with victory at struggling Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lincoln’s late play-off surge continues with victory at struggling Carlisle

By Press Association
Teddy Bishop sealed victory for Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)
Teddy Bishop sealed victory for Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lincoln continued their late play-off charge with a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Carlisle.

The impressive Imps secured a fifth successive win as they extended their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Michael Skubala’s side are ahead of seventh-placed Oxford on goal difference with five games to go.

Ben House opened the scoring in the 10th minute, slotting home after Joe Taylor flicked Lasse Sorensen’s deep cross into his path.

Jack Robinson blasted over the crossbar with Carlisle’s best chance before the break.

Jordan Wright produced a good save to tip a Jon Mellish header over at the start of the second half.

Luton loanee Taylor scored his 21st goal of the campaign as House turned provider for the striker to double his side’s advantage in the 56th minute.

Sam Lavelle pulled one back with 10 minutes to go as he poked home from Sean Maguire’s knock down.

Paudie O’Connor’s flick hit a post for the visitors before Teddy Bishop sealed the points with a stunning strike in the third minute of stoppage time.