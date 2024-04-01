Devante Rodney earns late point for Rochdale

Devante Rodney grabbed an injury-time equaliser for 10-man Rochdale as Hartlepool failed to make the most of Kairo Mitchell’s red card.

Mitchell was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Tom Parkes in the run up to half-time of this mid-table clash, but it was not until the 65th minute that Joe Grey’s close-range finish punished the hosts’ failure to deal with a corner.

Pools goalkeeper Peter Jameson looked to have sealed the points when he pulled off a fine save to deny Cian Hayes at the start of added time, but Dale refused to give up the chase.

Deep into the extra period, the tireless Rodney got on the end of Ryan East long punt upfield, calmly went round Jameson and slid home to snatch a point at the death.