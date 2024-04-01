Blackpool’s fading play-off push dealt a blow with Wycombe stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool’s fading play-off push dealt a blow with Wycombe stalemate

By Press Association
There were no goals at Bloomfield Road (Tim Markland/PA)
There were no goals at Bloomfield Road (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Wycombe as the Seasiders’ League One play-off hopes suffered a blow.

The hosts had several chances to win the game but were unable to convert any as the stalemate left them six points off the top six with five games to play.

Blackpool confirmed after the match that Wanderers defender Chris Forino had reported receiving racist abuse from a home supporter, and that the Seasiders would “work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible”.

CJ Hamilton found space down the left early on, but Shayne Lavery could not get on the end of his cross.

Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey both took aim but were denied by Wycombe goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

It continued to be one way traffic until half-time, with Carey and Matthew Pennington firing just wide.

Wycombe improved at the start of the second half, prompting Pool boss Neil Critchley to make a triple substitution in the 63rd minute as Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley and George Byers entered the action.

The trio had little impact initially and the visitors should have taken the lead through their substitute Sam Vokes, who volleyed over from close range.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Beesley then forced good saves from Ravizzoli, and Kylian Kouassi headed just over as Blackpool searched desperately for a late winner which failed to arrive.