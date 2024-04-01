Chris Forino wishes ‘education and blessings’ to fan who racially abused him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Forino wishes ‘education and blessings’ to fan who racially abused him

By Press Association
Chris Forino reported an offensive remark during Wycombe’s game at Blackpool (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Wycombe defender Chris Forino has wished “education and blessings” to a fan who he claimed racially abused him during Monday’s League One clash at Blackpool.

Forino reported an offensive remark made during his side’s goalless draw at Bloomfield Road but managed to hold his composure in the moment and in a subsequent social media post.

The 23-year-old wrote on X: “Firstly I want to say to the individual who made the racist remark I wish them nothing but education and blessings to be more open minded, there’s enough hatred in this world already.

“Blackpool and the officials handled the situation excellently so I thank them both.”

The Seasiders acknowledged the incident in a statement which read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Wycombe player Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

“The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.

“Blackpool condemn all forms of discrimination and continue to support the fight to eradicate racism from the sport and from society as a whole.”

Fans who may have witnessed the above have been urged to contact Blackpool or use the Report It app.