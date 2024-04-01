Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

By Press Association
A grey whale dives (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Researchers in the US say the grey whale population along the west coast is showing signs of recovery, five years after hundreds washed up dead on beaches from Alaska to Mexico.

The increase in population numbers comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said in November that the “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 has ended.

“It’s nice to be able to report some good news the last couple of years,” Aimee Lang, a research biologist with NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Centre, told The Seattle Times.

The agency has estimated the total number of eastern north Pacific grey whales to be between 17,400 to 21,300, an increase from an estimated 13,200 to 15,960 whales last year.

The population began to decline after numbering about 27,000 in 2016.

The mortality event hits its peak between December 17 2018 and December 31 2020, the agency said.

It involved 690 dead grey whales that washed ashore from Alaska to Mexico. Of those, 347 were in the US, 316 in Mexico and 27 in Canada.

In an average year, about 35 whales washed up dead in the US. Five years ago, those whales washed up on coastlines in California, Oregon, Washington state and Alaska.

Every year in late September, whales migrate 10,000 miles from feeding grounds in the Arctic to birth their calves along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

NOAA researchers said the mortality event was due to ecosystem changes in the northern Bering and Chukchi seas off northern Alaska, which changed access to and quality of prey.

“These changes contributed to the poor nutritional condition observed in live whales in the wintering areas of Mexico and dead stranded grey whales in all three countries,” NOAA said.

“This malnutrition led to increased mortality during the whales’ annual northward migration (from Mexico to Alaska) and decreased production of calves. This resulted in an overall decline in population abundance.”

The eastern north Pacific grey whales were removed from the endangered species list in 1994, after recovering from the whaling era.