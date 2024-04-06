Motherwell concerned for ‘welfare of all players’ as Dundee game given go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Motherwell concerned for ‘welfare of all players’ as Dundee game given go-ahead

By Press Association
Dundee will host Motherwell on Saturday after a late pitch inspection passed the surface fit for play (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee will host Motherwell on Saturday after a late pitch inspection passed the surface fit for play (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell have expressed concern “for the welfare of all players” after their cinch Premiership game at Dundee was given the go-ahead following a second pitch inspection on Saturday.

The state of the Dundee pitch has been under intense scrutiny amid heavy rainfall in Scotland, and with the Dark Blues having had four home games postponed due to a waterlogged pitch this term.

After an 11am pitch inspection proved inconclusive, the match referee passed the surface fit for play two hours later with the game set to start at 3pm as planned.

“We can confirm that following a second pitch inspection this afternoon, our cinch Premiership match against Dundee is on,” Motherwell said in a club statement.

“Whilst we are pleased with the outcome of the second pitch inspection, we remain strongly sympathetic to all travelling supporters due to the uncertainty around today’s fixture.

“For those who are making the journey to Dundee, the club would like to extend a personal thank you for your dedication and understanding.

“We are also deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match, despite the referee assuring that he is happy that this won’t be an issue.”

A Dundee statement had read: “Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick off at 3pm as expected.

“A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead.

“We look forward to seeing a great Dundee support at The Scot Foam Stadium at 3pm.”

Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell had voiced his concerns about the Dundee pitch this week.

Caldwell had called for the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone the Premiership’s post-split fixtures should the game be called off.

Dundee v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park
Dundee have had major problems with their playing surface this season and had four games postponed due to a waterlogged pitch (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell have two games remaining before the split, with their final fixture coming at home to Hibernian next Saturday.

The SPFL had been working on various contingency measures should the game be called off, with Caldwell revealing plans included delaying the game to Sunday or Monday or even playing it behind closed doors at Airdrie.

Caldwell had said: “Our position is quite clear, we play Saturday at Dens or we reschedule the game for another time and if that means the post-split fixtures are delayed then so be it.”

Dundee are due to host Rangers on Wednesday in a rescheduled clash that was contentiously called off 90 minutes before kick-off last month.

Losing Saturday’s fixture would have left the SPFL with little room for manoeuvre in terms of fitting in any further games before the post-split schedule is confirmed later this month.