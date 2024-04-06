Motherwell concerned for ‘welfare of all players’ as Dundee game given go-ahead

Motherwell have expressed concern “for the welfare of all players” after their cinch Premiership game at Dundee was given the go-ahead following a second pitch inspection on Saturday.

The state of the Dundee pitch has been under intense scrutiny amid heavy rainfall in Scotland, and with the Dark Blues having had four home games postponed due to a waterlogged pitch this term.

After an 11am pitch inspection proved inconclusive, the match referee passed the surface fit for play two hours later with the game set to start at 3pm as planned.

Our match against Dundee will take place at 3pm this afternoon. We are deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match due to concerns about the pitch. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) April 6, 2024

“We can confirm that following a second pitch inspection this afternoon, our cinch Premiership match against Dundee is on,” Motherwell said in a club statement.

“Whilst we are pleased with the outcome of the second pitch inspection, we remain strongly sympathetic to all travelling supporters due to the uncertainty around today’s fixture.

“For those who are making the journey to Dundee, the club would like to extend a personal thank you for your dedication and understanding.

“We are also deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match, despite the referee assuring that he is happy that this won’t be an issue.”

MATCH ON!Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick-off at 3pm as expected. A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead.We look… pic.twitter.com/tVTfqruMU5 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 6, 2024

A Dundee statement had read: “Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick off at 3pm as expected.

“A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead.

“We look forward to seeing a great Dundee support at The Scot Foam Stadium at 3pm.”

Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell had voiced his concerns about the Dundee pitch this week.

Caldwell had called for the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone the Premiership’s post-split fixtures should the game be called off.

Dundee have had major problems with their playing surface this season and had four games postponed due to a waterlogged pitch (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell have two games remaining before the split, with their final fixture coming at home to Hibernian next Saturday.

The SPFL had been working on various contingency measures should the game be called off, with Caldwell revealing plans included delaying the game to Sunday or Monday or even playing it behind closed doors at Airdrie.

Caldwell had said: “Our position is quite clear, we play Saturday at Dens or we reschedule the game for another time and if that means the post-split fixtures are delayed then so be it.”

Dundee are due to host Rangers on Wednesday in a rescheduled clash that was contentiously called off 90 minutes before kick-off last month.

Losing Saturday’s fixture would have left the SPFL with little room for manoeuvre in terms of fitting in any further games before the post-split schedule is confirmed later this month.