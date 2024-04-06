Arbroath on the brink of relegation after loss at Inverness

Arbroath are all but relegated from the cinch Championship after falling 12 points from the relative safety of ninth place following a 2-1 defeat at nearest rivals Inverness.

Wallace Duffy sent the Caley Jags into the break ahead as, three minutes into stoppage time, he received Alex Samuel’s clever pass and beat Max Boruc from 10 yards out.

It was Arbroath who grabbed the next goal, however, when Leighton McIntosh found the back of the net from distance just after the hour.

The visitors would later go down to 10 men as Ricky Little earned a second yellow for fouling Billy Mckay and Inverness quickly took advantage through Samuel, who snaffled his fourth goal of the season.