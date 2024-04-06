Woking ease relegation fears by beating Dagenham By Press Association April 6 2024, 5:41 pm April 6 2024, 5:41 pm Share Woking ease relegation fears by beating Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6425447/woking-ease-relegation-fears-by-beating-dagenham/ Copy Link Substitute Jayden Luker’s stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 win for Woking over Dagenham (Mike Egerton/PA) Substitute Jayden Luker’s goal proved the difference as Woking edged five points clear of the National League drop zone with a 3-2 win over Dagenham. The hosts took a fifth-minute lead when Jermaine Anderson fired home after Luke Wilkinson had challenged goalkeeper Elliot Justham. But they were ahead for just six minutes as Josh Rees flicked on a Justham free-kick and Ryan Hill levelled. Daggers went close to a second when Inih Effiong headed over and keeper Will Jaaskelainen clawed away another attempt from Hill before Rees missed an open goal just before half-time. Woking went ahead with five minutes remaining when Kevin Berkoe lifted the ball over Justham after being fed by Luker. Luker made it 3-1 three minutes into stoppage time before Conor Lawless reduced the deficit but ultimately to no avail.