Southend keep slim play-off hopes alive with comeback win at Wealdstone

Southend kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the National League play-offs with a 2-1 comeback victory away to Wealdstone.

The visitors had to come from behind after Manny Duku had scored midway through the first half to give struggling Wealdstone the lead.

At that stage they looked set to put three points between themselves and the relegation zone, but they remained clear only on goal difference after Southend struck back to win.

Nathan Ralph netted on the stroke of half-time to level before fellow defender Cavanagh Miley won it after 64 minutes.