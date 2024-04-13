Salford lose again as Brad Halliday secures late win for Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Salford lose again as Brad Halliday secures late win for Bradford

By Press Association
Brad Halliday, right, struck late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Brad Halliday, right, struck late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Salford suffered a fourth consecutive League Two defeat after Brad Halliday’s late winner sealed a 2-1 victory for Bradford.

Halliday struck after Calum Kavanagh had cancelled out Callum Hendry’s opener for the hosts.

Bradford had started more brightly but it was the home side who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Dan Chesters tried a shot that flew invitingly into the path of Hendry who had time to pick his spot with a firm half-volley past Sam Walker.

The game opened up with Jamie Walker and Andy Cook having chances for Bradford and Conor McAleny nearly extending Salford’s lead.

Cook wasted a good opportunity set up by Walker but Bradford levelled right on half-time. Richie Smallwood’s free-kick was nodded down by Matty Platt for Kavanagh to poke home.

Alex Cairns made an excellent save to deny Kavanagh a second early in the second half.

Salford survived again as Cairns saved from Bobby Pointon and Kavanagh’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Curtis Tilt.

Kavanagh went close again with a shot over the bar, but Bradford’s pressure paid off after 86 minutes with Halliday’s cross-shot into the bottom corner.