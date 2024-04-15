A look at Arsenal’s highs and lows on the road in Europe, ahead of Munich return

Arsenal head to Germany on Wednesday night looking to progress to the Champions League semi-finals by beating Bayern Munich.

With the quarter-final tie finely poised at 2-2 following the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week, Mikel Arteta will be hopeful his side can pull off a victory in Bavaria.

However, Arsenal’s recent past is tarnished by some poor performances on the road in European knockout games, some of which were unexpected and some whose ramifications are still felt on the club to this day.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the highs and lows Arsenal have been through since the closing years of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

HIGHS

Slavia Prague 0 Arsenal 4: Europa League quarter-final, 2020-21

After conceding an added-time equaliser in the home leg, Arteta’s Arsenal cruised into the final four with a fine showing at the Sinobo Stadium. Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka had the Gunners cruising at the break before Lacazette wrapped up the emphatic win in the second half.

Olympiacos 1 Arsenal 3: Europa League round of 16, 2020-21

Two late goals were enough to give Arsenal a strong lead to take back to north London for the return leg. Martin Odegaard had given the visitors the lead but Youssef El-Arabi levelled before the hour – only for Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Elneny to score in the closing stages.

Valencia 2 Arsenal 4: Europa League semi-final, 2018-19

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Valencia. (Nick Potts/PA)

Unai Emery had been appointed as Wenger’s successor and the most successful manager in Europa League history was at it again in his first season in charge. A 3-1 victory in the home leg at the Emirates was built on brilliantly in Spain as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stole the show with a hat-trick, with Lacazette also among the goals.

Napoli 0 Arsenal 1: Europa League quarter-final, 2018-19

Another strong home outing in the first leg had put Arsenal in the driving seat as they went to Italy with a 2-0 aggregate lead. An accomplished display, rounded off by a first-half Lacazette goal, completed a job well done for Emery and his players.

LOWS

Porto 1 Arsenal 0: Champions League round of 16, 2023-24

Porto’s Galeno scored as Arsenal lost in Portugal on their return to the Champions League knockout stages. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

After a seven-year wait to return to the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition, Arteta’s side stalled. Porto’s approach frustrated and restricted Arsenal in equal measures and Galeno’s stunning stoppage-time strike compounded a night to forget in Portugal.

Villarreal 2 Arsenal 1: Europa League semi-final, 2020-21

Emery may have lost his one and only Europa League final as Arsenal boss but he once again proved this was his competition as he led Villarreal to victory over his former side on course to lifting the trophy again. Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol had the hosts two goals ahead inside half an hour before Dani Ceballos was sent off for Arsenal. Pepe pulled one back from the penalty spot but a 0-0 draw at the Emirates saw Emery triumph.

Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0: Europa League semi-final, 2017-18

Arsene Wenger’s final European campaign as Arsenal manager ended in defeat at Atletico Madrid. (Adam Davy/PA)

Wenger’s final chance to win European silverware as Arsenal manager evaporated with defeat in the Spanish capital. Having been held to a 1-1 draw at home despite Atleti playing with 10 men for 80 minutes, Diego Costa’s match-winner in Madrid saw Arsenal eliminated and Wenger’s hopes fade.

Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1: Champions League round of 16, 2016-17

Three goals in 10 second half minutes proved the undoing of Wenger’s side in Munich, after Alexis Sanchez had cancelled out Arjen Robben’s early effort. Robert Lewandowski and a Thiago Alcantara double took the game beyond the visitors, before Thomas Muller struck late on. Bayern added insult to injury by repeating the scoreline in the second leg at the Emirates.

Barcelona 3 Arsenal 1: Champions League round of 16, 2015-16

Having barely scraped out of their group, Arsenal were handed a lesson by Barcelona, losing the home leg of their tie 2-0. They travelled to the Nou Camp in hope rather than expectation but were again found wanting, Elneny’s fine consolation of little consequence as Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi struck for the hosts.