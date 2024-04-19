Female crew aim to be first trio to row Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Female crew aim to be first trio to row Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported

By Press Association
Lottie Hopkinson-Woolley (left), Miriam Payne (middle) and Jess Rowe (right) will be rowing across the Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported (Alan Dunkerly Photography/PA)
Lottie Hopkinson-Woolley (left), Miriam Payne (middle) and Jess Rowe (right) will be rowing across the Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported (Alan Dunkerly Photography/PA)

An all-female team hopes to become the first trio to row 8,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean non-stop and unsupported to “inspire young people to feel that anything is possible”.

Miriam Payne, 24, Lottie Hopkinson-Woolley, also 24, and Jess Rowe, 27, aim to break three records with their feat, which will see them spend up to six months at sea.

The team, named Seas The Day, hopes to become the youngest group to row across the Pacific Ocean, as well as the first trio to take on the challenge non-stop and unsupported.

Along the way, the crew will encounter shipping lanes, sharks and other marine life, saying they are looking forward to “seeing sunsets and sunrises at sea” and “the simple life of rowing”, but that there will be “terrifying” elements to the challenge too.

The Great Pacific Escapade
The team are hoping their feat will inspire the younger generation to take on their own challenges (Seas The Day/PA)

“We just want to inspire young people to feel like anything is possible,” Miss Hopkinson-Woolley, from London, told the PA news agency.

“Breaking records is one thing but if we can inspire one or two people to go and do something they wouldn’t necessarily do, that’s way more important.

“If a child comes up to us and says we made them want to run 10k for example, that’s a big thing in itself.”

Miss Payne, from East Yorkshire, told PA: “If I had seen somebody growing up doing something like this sooner, I would have been amazed by it.

“If we can be that person to somebody else, it will be a job well done.”

The crew will set off from Peru, South America, in April 2025 and row west continually until they hit the coast of Australia, targeting Sydney Harbour.

The Great Pacific Escapade
Lottie (left), Miriam (middle) and Jess (right) will set off from Peru, South America, rowing 8,000 miles until they reach Australia (Alan Dunkerly Photography/PA)

Both Miss Rowe and Miss Payne have previous experience rowing across the Atlantic Ocean – with the latter tackling the feat solo as part of The World’s Toughest Row in 2023.

“The Atlantic wasn’t long enough, the time at sea is so amazing,” Miss Rowe, from Hampshire, told PA.

“I’m looking forward to the simple life of rowing, eating, sleeping, getting away from your phone and social media as well.

“This is like a survival challenge really because we are completely unsupported, it’s a huge ocean, we’ve got to do all of the maintenance on board.”

Miss Hopkinson-Woolley added that while each team member will have a specific role on board, “we have to trust each other with our lives”.

The challenge will be her first ocean row and she said there are “lots of excitements” to the venture.

The Great Pacific Escapade
The trio will be rowing across the Pacific Ocean nonstop and unsupported (Seas The Day/PA)

“I’ve never done an ocean row before so seeing sunsets, sunrises, amazing night skies, there’s lot of excitements,” she said.

“But there’s also a lot of terrifying things like being in a storm in the middle of the night, you can’t see where a wave is coming from and it’s like being in a washing machine that’s malfunctioning.

“I’m looking forward to it but I’m terrified about that moment.”

Throughout the challenge, named The Great Pacific Escapade, the trio will aim to eat roughly 5,000 calories each day to keep them fuelled, including freeze-dried food.

“We’ll have about three main meals a day, which equate to about 3,000 calories,” Miss Hopkinson-Woolley said.

The Great Pacific Escapade
The trio are aiming to break three records with their 8,000-mile row across the Pacific Ocean (Seas The Day/PA)

“Then the other 2,000 calories we’ll get from snacks, chocolate, nuts, biscuits, anything that boosts morale because the freeze-dried food is not so nice.”

Their boat has two rowing positions in the centre and two cabins at either end, which are equipped with solar panels to provide power to electronics via lithium batteries.

It also features a water maker for the team, producing around 30 litres an hour, and a bucket for a toilet – which they have named Dumpy.

The trio have partnered with and are raising funds for charity The Outward Bound Trust, which empowers young people through challenging outdoor experiences.

To find out more, visit: seasthedayoceanrowing.com