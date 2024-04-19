Arsenal have ‘great’ title chance if they can avoid injuries – David Seaman

David Seaman believes a clean bill of health could be the difference between Arsenal winning the Premier League and falling short this season.

The Gunners are two points behind Manchester City after losing to Aston Villa last weekend but can return to the summit if they win at Wolves on Saturday.

The three-way tussle with reigning champions City and a Liverpool side which are losing manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the campaign promises to be a title showdown for the ages.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Adam Davy/PA)

The picture shifts after every round of fixtures and, with just six games remaining, the slightest of margins could determine the destination of the trophy.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool slipped up last week to allow City to lead the way, while Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich has also hit Mikel Artete’s side.

But, for former Arsenal and City goalkeeper Seaman, Arsenal need to be able to call upon their best players in the closing weeks if they are to win a first league crown in 20 years.

They lost centre-back William Saliba in the run-in last season and were ultimately reeled in by a City side which went on to win the treble.

“Am I confident? Yes, there’s three teams in it and, so long as Arsenal keep their players fit, then we’ve got a great chance,” Seaman said.

“Our squad is not as big as Liverpool’s is and City’s is, but if Arsenal can keep everyone fit and ready, we’ve got a great chance.

“We struggled last year through injuries, but now we’re at a different level at Arsenal, we are contenders whereas before we sometimes celebrated getting in the top four.

“But now we’re in contention every season so that shows the improvement in the team.”

Seaman will once again work with the England goalkeepers as a coach during this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF in June.

The 60-year-old collected 75 caps for the Three Lions during his own playing career and has played a role in working closely with current England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale (right) and David Raya (left) have been battling it out to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper (Victoria Jones/PA)

David Raya has been Arteta’s first choice since September following his move from Brentford and, while Seaman insists Ramsdale is “too good” to be a back-up goalkeeper, he has been impressed with the Spaniard.

“When David came in, he found it tough, he came from Brentford to play for Arsenal and that is next-level pressure,” he added.

“Plus, he overtook Aaron who was a fan’s favourite, but he’s found his feet now, his distribution at the back is brilliant and Arsenal have got two really, really good goalkeepers – how you keep them both happy, I have no idea!”

