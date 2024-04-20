Kyle Wootton nets brace as champions Stockport claim eighth successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Wootton nets brace as champions Stockport claim eighth successive win

By Press Association
Kyle Wootton celebrates scoring against Accrington (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Kyle Wootton celebrates scoring against Accrington (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Kyle Wootton’s double helped Stockport get their championship party up and running with a 4-2 home win against Accrington.

County, who wrapped up the League Two title in midweek with victory at Notts County, recorded their eighth straight win with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Antoni Sarcevic also netting.

Wootton struck County’s first goal after an opening nine minutes of total dominance, Louie Barry’s neat reverse pass allowing him to beat Radek Vitek at his near post.

Accrington started to find their feet and went close through Jack Nolan, who fired narrowly wide after a searching ball from Tommy Leigh.

Leigh was also involved in Accrington’s equaliser after 16 minutes. He found Shaun Whalley in space and the veteran forward sent a fierce finish into the top corner.

However, Stockport led at the break thanks to Lemonheigh-Evans, who slid in to turn home Paddy Madden’s inch-perfect ball across the six-yard box.

Both goalkeepers made important saves at around the hour mark, County’s Ben Hinchcliffe getting to Leigh’s speculative snapshot and Vitek out quickly to save when Lemonheigh-Evans homed in on goal.

But Vitek was helpless in the 62nd minute when Wootton timed his run into the box to head in Myles Hippolyte’s cross from the left wing.

Nolan gave Accrington hope when he made it 3-2 13 minutes from time with a long-range strike that seemed to deceive Hinchcliffe.

Moments later Sarcevic dashed those hopes as he cashed in on an error in the Stanley defence to score the champions’ fourth.