Luca Brecel falls to Crucible curse after stunning comeback from David Gilbert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luca Brecel falls to Crucible curse after stunning comeback from David Gilbert

By Press Association
Defending champion Luca Brecel (left) lost to David Gilbert at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)
Defending champion Luca Brecel (left) lost to David Gilbert at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Luca Brecel fell victim to the so-called ‘Crucible curse’ as qualifier David Gilbert reeled off the final four frames to claim a stunning 10-9 win over the defending champion on the opening day of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Belgian became the 19th first-time champion to fail to defend his title at the famous venue as Gilbert, a semi-finalist in 2019, surged back level with three successive half-centuries then dispatched a nerveless 65 which proved enough to secure a famous win.

When Brecel shook hands with only one snooker required, it marked a stunning end to his kamikaze reign as champion, and signalled a swift change in fortunes for Gilbert who had won just one match at the Crucible in the four years since his run to the last four.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day One – The Crucible
David Gilbert admitted an angry outburst at the interval turned his match against Luca Brecel around (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It’s been a while since I won a game in a proper arena so hopefully I can build on it,” said Gilbert.

“Even at 8-5 down I went into the dressing room with (my friend) Andy Lee and he had to dodge a few apples, bananas and biscuits flying around the room.

“I was angry, I was 8-5 down and I felt I should be ahead, but I did say to him, I’m getting chances and if I find my rhythm I could still win.”

A missed green off its spot when Brecel stood on the brink of victory at 9-8 proved one of many decisive moments in an engrossing match as Brecel mixed a display of stunning potting with wild shot choices and careless errors that constantly prevented him from making the decisive move.

Brecel had blasted two centuries and two more breaks over 70 in a quickfire opening session that he shaded 6-3, seemingly dispelling fears that he was returning to Sheffield woefully ill-prepared to avoid the fate of so many former champions.

A break of 115 helped Gilbert hang onto his opponent’s coat-tails but he failed to take a series of chances in the early stages of their resumption, and Brecel had one foot in the last 16 at 9-6 before Gilbert summoned his dramatic twist.

Luca Brecel plays from an awkward position on the side cushion as David Gilbert looks on
David Gilbert hit back from behind to beat Luca Brecel in Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Brecel, who refused to blame the effects of a mystery virus for his defeat, said he was “relieved” that his high-profile year as champion had come to an end.

“It was a good year, and now I can look forward to being a non-world champion again,” said Brecel.

“I’ve been wanting the season to end for a long time so I’m quite relieved. I don’t like the attention, when everyone says, ‘oh, it’s the world champion’. It’s not my thing.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day One – The Crucible
Luca Brecel refused to blame illness for his stunning first-round defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I’ve been ill since Saudi and maybe if I hadn’t been defending champion I would have pulled out. But I’m not using that as an excuse. Dave is a fantastic player, he probably should have won before and I really hope he goes on to win it.”

Earlier, Judd Trump rode his luck to establish a 6-3 overnight lead over Hossein Vafaei.

Third seed Trump looked sharp and focused against the dangerous Iranian qualifier, but Vafaei was left to rue a series of missed opportunities ahead of their resumption on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old could easily have headed into the mid-session interval with a 4-0 lead over the 2019 champion, but instead it was Trump who kept his nerve to carve a 3-1 advantage that he never looked likely to relinquish.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day One – The Crucible
Judd Trump took control in his Crucible clash with Hossein Vafaei (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stephen Maguire produced two centuries but could not shake off ninth seed Ali Carter, who takes a 5-4 lead into their conclusion on Sunday.

The Scot, a two-time semi-finalist, made a storming start with breaks of 93 and 114 but showed his frustration as untimely errors scattered the rest of the session, before a nervy 55 in the ninth frame enabled him to keep in touch with the two-time former finalist.

Zhang Anda, the 11th seed, trails 5-2 after the opening session against qualifier Jak Jones, in a low-quality match that was hauled off two frames early due to slow play.