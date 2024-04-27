We have to look after ourselves – Mikel Arteta not concerned by Arsenal’s rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We have to look after ourselves – Mikel Arteta not concerned by Arsenal’s rivals

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aiming for a first Premier League title as a manager (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aiming for a first Premier League title as a manager (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists his sole focus remains on Arsenal’s last four games of the season and not on the results of their Premier League title rivals.

The Gunners will go into Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham top of the table, although the destination of the title is not in their own hands with reigning champions Manchester City just a point behind and with a game in hand.

With Liverpool also involved, the three-way title run-in has already provided twists and turns but – as interest peaks towards the end of the campaign – Arteta is happy to sound like a broken record as he aims to deliver a first league crown to Arsenal in two decades.

Asked how he feels about Arsenal’s title chances with four matches to play, the Spaniard replied: “That we are there.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League win over Chelsea
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League win over Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have to look at ourselves and perform the best possible way and win our matches and wait to see what happens.

“That’s what we discussed. It sounds a bit repetitive, but that’s what we have to do.

“This league is tremendously demanding and there can be still a lot of turns. We know what we have to do to win this league.”

Arsenal’s hopes of a first title since their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003-04 have been given a boost by the lack of players on the injury list.

Arteta has a near-fully fit squad to choose from at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with only Jurrien Timber expected to miss out as he closes in on a return from a serious knee injury.

“Availability, it is something key,” said Arteta.

“Apart from Jurrien it’s going to be very close that we have everybody available. That’s a huge boost that elevates the training sessions, the competition, between the players and the alternatives to pick the right line-ups to change the game. It’s going to be something very important.

“They are super competitive at the moment, everything we do in the training session they just want to compete and compete and compete and it’s a really good sign.

“We know what we’re going to do if we have to win it and we have to raise the bar in training to match that to make sure that we are ready.”

A short trip to face their north London neighbours is likely to prove the most difficult test of Arsenal’s run-in, with an away game at Manchester United and Bournemouth and Everton to visit the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs themselves are chasing Champions League football to top a first season at the helm for Ange Postecoglou – with Arteta a long-term admirer of the Australian.

“It is really impressive what he has done,” added the Arsenal boss.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve known him since he was in the Australian national team and in Japan I followed him as well.

“He’s always been super clear with a really clear direction and identity with how his teams play. I love the way his teams play, so I think he’s been very good.”