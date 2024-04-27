Joe Jacobson ends Wycombe career on high after win over Charlton

Joe Jacobson made his 400th and final appearance for Wycombe as they defeated Charlton 1-0 at Adams Park.

There was a party-like atmosphere in South Buckinghamshire with both sides not in danger of relegation and not in the hunt for promotion as the League One season came to a close.

Wanderers started the game at an electrifying pace and took a seventh-minute lead when Luke Leahy converted a penalty.

Richard Kone, who has become a fan favourite since his move from non-league Athletic Newham in January, was tripped by Terell Thomas and referee Elliot Bell had no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Leahy, who scored with ease to claim his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Wanderers should have doubled their lead but goalkeeper Harry Isted did well to deny Chris Forino, Jack Grimmer and Dale Taylor while Charlton hit the bar through a Lewis Fiorini free-kick.