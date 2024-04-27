Wigan end season with win over Bristol Rovers By Press Association April 27 2024, 2:50 pm April 27 2024, 2:50 pm Share Wigan end season with win over Bristol Rovers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6448751/wigan-end-season-with-win-over-bristol-rovers/ Copy Link Josh Magennis scored as Wigan beat Bristol Rovers (Martin Rickett/PA) A goal in either half from Josh Magennis and Jonny Smith gave Wigan a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the DW Stadium. Baba Adeeko saw a powerful early shot tipped round the post by Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward before Magennis headed wide from a Smith cross. Ward made a fine save to keep out Thelo Aasgaard’s header off a Charlie Hughes cross while ex-Wigan man Scott Sinclair had a shot deflected wide at the other end. But that was about as good as it got for Rovers, who fell behind on the half-hour as Magennis steered home Luke Chambers’ cross. Smith doubled the lead himself three minutes after the restart when he cut in off the right-hand side and fired into the opposite corner of the net. Magennis thought he had added a third when he side-footed home from another Chambers cross, only to turn and see the offside flag up. Aasgaard sent a 25-yard shot flying inches over the top before substitute Martial Godo fired past Ward only for James Wilson to somehow get back and clear the ball off the line.