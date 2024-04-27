We’ve finished in a really positive spot – Orient first-team coach Matt Harrold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’ve finished in a really positive spot – Orient first-team coach Matt Harrold

By Press Association
Matt Harrold (right) was delighted with Orient’s display (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Matt Harrold was pleased to see Leyton Orient finish “in a really positive spot” following a 3-1 win at Shrewsbury.

Victory secured a top-half finish for the O’s in their first season back in the third tier.

Daniel Adu-Adjei, Ethan Galbraith and Daniel Agyei scored Orient’s goals, and first-team coach Harrold said: “I couldn’t have asked for much more; it was a really strong performance.

“One thing I asked was to go out, look like a team and play for the fans that have come a long way and travelled with you all season, and you can’t ask any more.

“I think we could have scored more goals than we did, so it has given them some excitement in terms of what I asked of them today.

“It was unbelievable, so really proud and it’s a great moment to end like this for me on a personal level.

“I think the season has been really successful. I think the manager (Richie Wellens) has maximised everyone in the group, and we have finished in a really positive spot.

“I think there is always an element of ‘what if’, but you end up where you end up sometimes.

“I thought it was exciting. We looked like a real threat on the break. We obviously changed shape, which was unusual because of the personnel, and that worked well.”

Shrewsbury pulled a consolation goal back late on through Dan Udoh, and their manager Paul Hurst said: “I think the hard work was obviously done in the weeks before, which culminated in last week’s draw at Charlton.

“Today, in that first period, the players, in my opinion, were not at it.

“I think tactically we wanted to try and stick to the way we had been the last couple of games, but that wasn’t working either, so I will kind of take some responsibility for that.

“In general, in the second half we were a lot better. I’m not really sure what happened for their third, albeit he seemed to have so much space.

“In the end, as silly as it was for certainly how the first half had gone, we probably should have got something from the game.”