Matt Bloomfield hails ‘exceptional’ Joe Jacobson after winning Wycombe farewell

Manager Matt Bloomfield paid tribute to the departing Joe Jacobson after he ended his 400th and final appearance for Wycombe with a win.

The 37-year-old Welshman joined the Chairboys in 2014, going on to become club captain, and came on for his final game as Wycombe beat Charlton 1-0 at Adams Park.

There was nothing to play for for both sides, with the game decided by a first-half penalty from Luke Leahy.

“What JJ has done for this club over the last 10 years has been nothing short of exceptional,” Bloomfield said.

“He has contributed to a lot of our recent success – it was just a shame he couldn’t score from a corner!

“I’m very pleased with the performance from the players even though there wasn’t much to play for.

“Their levels were fantastic and the attacking play was brilliant, along with the defending which is the cornerstone of any decent team.

“We wanted to evolve this season and change but we knew it was going to be hard. It has been clunky at times but it was good to see how we’ve finished the campaign.

“This is one of the highest finishes in our club’s history so we need to be proud of that. We are in the top six if the season started in January and this is pleasing for me.”

Wycombe ended the League One season in 10th with Charlton down in 16th but having built a run of 14 games unbeaten prior to their final-day defeat.

Leahy netted in the seventh minute after Richard Kone was tripped in the area by Terell Thomas for the penalty.

A second should have followed for the Chairboys but Addicks goalkeeper Harry Isted did well to deny Chris Forino, Jack Grimmer and Dale Taylor.

Charlton’s best chance came through Lewis Fiorini, whose free-kick rattled the bar, as they suffered a 15th defeat of the campaign.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: “It was a poor performance.

“Initially we played OK but old habits came back and when they had their first attack we dived in as we were lazy with our defending.

“We gave them the start and once they go ahead they’re very hard to break down. They slow the game down and they do that really well as they’re good at what they do.

“Other than hitting the bar in the second half, we didn’t show enough and we didn’t have an end product.

“I wouldn’t say I’m glad the season is over, as we’re in a privileged position to be a football manager or player, but the last few weeks were all about getting safe and looking at how we can move forward.

“We need to improve for next season.”