Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘energised’ by intermittent fasting during World Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘energised’ by intermittent fasting during World Championship

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals in Sheffield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals in Sheffield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan hailed the impact intermittent fasting has had on his energy levels during this year’s World Snooker Championship after seeing off Ryan Day to reach the quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old, who is bidding to secure a record eighth Crucible crown, eased his way into the last eight after winning three of the four frames on Monday afternoon to wrap up a 13-7 victory against Welshman Day.

O’Sullivan revealed the challenge of negotiating a 17-day marathon in Sheffield is being made easier by intermittent fasting, with the Englishman going around 16 hours without food before breaking his fast in a bid to boost his energy.

He said: “I just do what’s right for me. It’s not like I sit down with someone and work out what’s right, what’s wrong and how to peak. A lot of people think I do.

“What I do is I try to eat right. I’m intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy.

“There’s certain things I do and it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.

“This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy.

“Once the tournament’s over, I’ll be back to eating 24 hours a day. There’s times when you have to work out what’s right for you.

“I go a certain period of time where I won’t eat and it’s just amazing the energy you get from it. I’ve always found it works really well for me.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken about the benefits of intermittent fasting
Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken about the benefits of intermittent fasting (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Sullivan revealed that he first discovered the benefits of intermittent fasting after a period of illness.

He added: “I got ill and the only way to give my stomach a rest was by not eating. My nutritionist said ‘the only thing you can do is not eat’ but obviously you have to eat.

“I was doing it and I went ‘you know what, I love this, it’s great’. I just felt it worked for me.

“That’s 16 (hours) at the moment, 17 sometimes. I try to stop at about 7pm but it’s hard obviously when you’re playing matches. Last night was 8.30pm so I didn’t eat again until about 12:20pm today.

“It feels great, I feel good. I’m 48 and I feel energised. If I eat too much I get really sluggish.

“Animals in the forest apparently go days without food and then all of a sudden they get hungry, get their prey, eat it and just digest it for a while. They’re not having three meals a day, it’s just eat when you’re hungry and give your body a rest sometimes.

“It works for me anyway.”

Kyren Wilson stormed into the next round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.

Wilson took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.

Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a comfortable win.