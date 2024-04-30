Football rumours: Ajax keen on embattled former boss Erik ten Hag

What the papers say

Despite Erik ten Hag‘s struggles at Manchester United, Ajax are keen to reappoint their former manager if he is sacked at Old Trafford this summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will take charge in talks to keep star striker Mohamed Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025, at Anfield, writes the Times.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcus Rashford could risk losing out if he decides to leave Manchester United, as interest from French giants Paris St Germain cools, says the i.

Social media round-up

Chelsea eye SHOCK Grealish transfer amid uncertain Man City future 🤯 https://t.co/RiUftJapSD — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 29, 2024

🇲🇽🇺🇸 San Diego FC are in advanced talks to sign Hirving Lozano after LA Galaxy showing interest in October and Saudi clubs also keen few months ago. Conversations are concrete around $12m fee, as called by @tombogert. Final decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/Lfh5uqCuiC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2024

Players to watch

Jacob Graves: West Ham hope to sign the 23-year-old Hull centre-back this summer, says the Guardian.

Callum O’Hare: The Hammers are also keen on the 25-year-old Coventry forward, adds the same newspaper.

Callum O’Hare was part of the Coventry side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marc Guehi: According to Football Insider, the Crystal Palace defender may be the best option for the Reds as Liverpool seek to replace former Cameroon international Joel Matip.