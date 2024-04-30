Great Britain drawn against Germany in round one of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Great Britain drawn against Germany in round one of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

By Press Association
Katie Boulter will hope to star again for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Boulter will hope to star again for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Great Britain will take on Germany in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville in November.

Emma Raducanu starred as Britain defeated France away on clay earlier this month for arguably their best result in the competition formerly known as Fed Cup since the 1980s.

That earned Anne Keothavong’s side a place in the 12-team finals event, which has this year been revamped as a straight knock-out, taking place from November 12-20.

Tuesday’s draw saw Britain paired with Germany, who were 3-1 winners over Brazil in the play-offs, with the victors to take on defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals.

Unlike Britain, who boast Katie Boulter at 28 in the rankings, Germany do not currently have a top-50 player, with veteran Tatjana Maria their number one at 67.

Keothavong’s side reached the semi-finals two years ago despite losing in the qualifiers to the Czech Republic after being awarded a wild card spot when Glasgow stepped in to host the finals.

Should Britain make it into the last four again, they could find themselves up against the might of the United States, while Iga Swiatek’s Poland and Naomi Osaka’s Japan are on the other side of the draw.