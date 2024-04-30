Northampton need ‘appreciation and respect’ for Croke Park history ahead of semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Northampton need ‘appreciation and respect’ for Croke Park history ahead of semi

By Press Association
Croke Park hosts Leinster’s match against Northampton on Saturday (James Horan/PA)
Croke Park hosts Leinster’s match against Northampton on Saturday (James Horan/PA)

Northampton have been learning about the history of Croke Park in anticipation of becoming the first English club side to play at the home of Gaelic sport when they clash with Leinster on Saturday.

Saints visit the 82,300 Dublin stadium for an Investec Champions Cup semi-final that matches the best teams in England and Ireland.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson believes crucial to success is an understanding of the history of Croke Park, which is steeped in national symbolism as the site of the 1920 Bloody Sunday massacre that took place during the Irish War of Independence.

Northampton’s Irish strength and conditioning coach Eamonn Hyland gave a presentation on its background to the squad on Monday and while Dowson stresses “we are not playing against ghosts”, he knows the venue will have special meaning for Leinster and their fans.

“It’s absolutely fundamental that we have an appreciation of the significance of Croke Park, both culturally and historically, to the Irish battle for independence and to their psyche,” Dowson said.

“It’s mainly important because we should have an understanding of the history, regardless of whether we are playing rugby there or not.

“But we should also understand the influence it will have on their playing group, the crowd and the implications for that around the atmosphere.

“At the same time we are not playing against ghosts. We need an appreciation and respect for the history, but then we have to get our game on the field. We give the occasion the respect it deserves by flying in.”

Only one previous club rugby match has been held at Croke Park when Leinster thumped Munster 25-6 in 2009 – a victory that signalled the balance of power in Irish rugby titling from Limerick to Dublin.

Leinster went on to win the first of their four European titles that year and a side populated with Ireland internationals are favourites to reach the final for the eighth time.

Fin Smith will be pulling the strings for Northampton’s own bid to be involved in next month’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showpiece and the England fly-half insists Saints are ready for the occasion.

“I was pretty moved by the lesson on Croke Park and was sitting there with goosebumps – which I was not expecting on a Monday morning. It was a great tone-setter for the week,” Smith said.

Fin Smith will pull the strings for Northampton at Croke Park
Fin Smith will pull the strings for Northampton at Croke Park (Adam Davy/PA)

“Eamon is a proud Irishman and he did a real good job of it. He’s not the type of guy who usually talks in meetings, but he’s earned himself another slot if he wants it. It was very impressive!

“It was a real eye-opener for the history and how hostile it’s probably going to be. But it was good to find that out at the start of the week rather than when I’m taking my first kick at goal!

“It’s going to be hostile and tough against a great side. We’re going to need each other and need to stay tight. If there are 23 of us who believe, that’s all we care about.”

Northampton have doubts over wing Ollie Sleightholme and back row Lewis Ludlam with respective concussion and shoulder issues.