Ipswich on brink of Premier League return after win at Coventry

By Press Association
Ipswich moved three points clear of Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ipswich moved three points clear of Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cameron Burgess put Ipswich within touching distance of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Coventry.

Kieffer Moore put the Tractor Boys a goal ahead early on before Haji Wright’s second-half equaliser.

But Burgess squeezed his effort through a crowd of bodies almost immediately to put Kieran McKenna’s men three points clear of third-placed Leeds in the Championship with only all-but relegated Huddersfield left to play on the final day.

A point on Saturday will ensure a first return to the Premier League since the Suffolk side were relegated in 2002.

Ipswich celebrate
Kieffer Moore, centre, put Ipswich ahead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A point against the Terriers will see Ipswich become just the fourth side in the Premier League era to secure consecutive promotions from the third tier after Watford, rivals Norwich and Southampton most recently in 2011-12.

Ipswich, who had failed to win their previous four outings, were ahead in the 10th minute after a free-flowing move that saw Omari Hutchinson play in Wes Burns down the right, who cut the ball back for Moore to steady himself and slam home.

Burns was causing Jay Dasilva all sorts of problems down the right and it was his sumptuous cross that was met by Nathan Broadhead, whose header was saved by the legs of Brad Collins.

Broadhead then came closest to putting Ipswich two goals to the good when he latched onto Collins’ poor pass and rattled his effort off the crossbar.

Haji Wright
Haji Wright equalised for Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Coventry, who have played nine games in 32 days including an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley, showed no sign of fatigue as they had the better chances of the first half.

Burns was forced to clear Kasey Palmer’s deflected effort off the line before a miraculous save by Vaclav Hladky prevented the Sky Blues from equalising.

Ben Sheaf also gave Hladky a scare when his long-range effort went whistling past the upright.

Josh Eccles had the home faithful off their seats but the uproar did not last long as they realised his effort had nestled into the side netting.

Ipswich celebrate
Cameron Burgess, second right, secured Ipswich’s win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wright’s 16th league goal of the season pulled the Sky Blues level after half-time when he was fed by Palmer before drilling his effort under Hladky.

But Ipswich wasted no time in restoring their lead through defender Burgess, who showed a striker’s touch in the box to squeeze his effort between Collins and the near post.

Substitute George Hirst could have put the game to bed but he was met by the onrushing Collins.

Coventry rarely threatened in the final minutes as Ipswich held on to leave McKenna’s men on the brink of the Premier League for the first time in over two decades.