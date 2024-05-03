Billy Vunipola admits ‘not knowing when to stop’ led to arrest in Majorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Vunipola admits ‘not knowing when to stop’ led to arrest in Majorca

By Press Association
England number eight Billy Vunipola has apologised for his drunken night out in Majorca (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Vunipola insists he has a problem “knowing when to stop” as he explained the circumstances behind his drunken arrest in Majorca.

The England number eight issued a public apology after being fined 240 euros (£205) by an express trial for resisting the law having refused to leave a bar in Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Saracens have issued a warning to Vunipola, who was tasered twice by Spanish police, over his behaviour, but he could yet be hit with a misconduct charge by the Rugby Football Union.

The 31-year-old revealed that he was drinking for the first time since August 2022 in anticipation that it would be his final team-bonding trip with Saracens due to his departure from the club this summer.

“My issue is just not knowing when to stop and that’s probably why I stopped drinking for so long,” Vunipola told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve never really been a casual drinker. If I drink, I get to a place where I probably forget what I did.

“That’s the reason why I had stopped and the reason why I had a drink last weekend was because it was my last ever trip with the boys and I wanted to really enjoy it. But obviously I went too far.

“I’ve been at the club for 11 years and I do silly things all the time, but they always seem to forgive me and accept me for who I am.

“I think that’s because they know that these things are in my personality, to kick out and rebel.”

Vunipola insisted he does not remember being asked by security to leave ‘Epic’ bar after taking off his top, which resulted in the police being called, and denied any threatening behaviour to other revellers.

The 20-stone forward said a minor injury incurred by one of the police officers happened accidentally as he struggled while a zip tie was being placed around his hands.

Billy Vunipola is likely to join Montpellier next season
Billy Vunipola is likely to join Montpellier next season (Mark Pain/PA)

Remarkably, video footage shows him standing unaffected by the first taser shot before succumbing to a second.

“I’ve got two marks on me. Someone told me those with more muscle get more affected by taser than those with a little bit more bedding! I guess I was lucky I had a bit more belly because I didn’t feel it as much!” he said.

“Even when I was on the ground, they were shocked that I still had the energy to fight them – well, not fight them, resist them, which is what I got done for.”